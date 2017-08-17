A-Levels: Southfield School, Kettering

Southfield School is celebrating its best ever A-Level results with two thirds of students gaining at least one top grade.

95 per cent of students are now on their way to their first choice at university, with almost half of those being top universities with nearly a quarter of students receiving un-conditional offers.

Natasha Barker-Smith very happy with her results

Special congratulations go to Yasmin Boyall, who is off to Cambridge University to study maths.

Yasmin achieved four A* grades in chemistry, maths, further maths and physics.

The results are a huge testament to the hard work of both students and staff.

Thinking ahead to next week’s GCSE results day, anyone thinking of applying to the sixth form but has yet to do so can visit the school on August 24 before midday with a copy of your exam results and the school will be happy to discuss an application.

Yasmin Boyall with 4A* to study maths at Cambridge

Southfield’s future open evenings will be held on:

- Year 6: Tuesday, September 26, 6pm – 8pm

- Sixth form: Thursday, November 16, 6pm – 8pm