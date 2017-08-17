A-Levels: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough

Have your say

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy are celebrating yet another year of record A-Level results with all measures seeing further improvement from the outstanding results achieved last year alongside a 100 per cent pass rate.

An impressive 37 per cent of all examination entries taken by students were graded A* or A with 58 per cent graded at B or above.

Daniel Gunn

89 per cent of all examination entries were graded C or above.

These results mean that all students have gained the necessary qualifications to progress onto their future pathway.

Head boy Daniel Gunn is Oxford bound after receiving his results this morning.

Daniel achieved grade A* in English literature, grade A in mathematics, grade A* in his extended project and grade B in philosophy & ethics.

Many students achieved outstanding results with Michael Kehoe and Tonderai Motsi achieving grade A* or A in all their subjects.

Students achieving at least two grade A* or A include:

- Serena Balsara who also achieved an A* in her extended project

- Eleanor Bateman who is joining the Royal Marines

- Alison Harcup who also achieved an A in her extended project

- Suraj Karir who also achieved an A in his extended project

- Milan Modha who will now go on to study economics at the University of Birmingham

Students taking vocational subjects are also celebrating today with Nikesh Mistry, Niral Naik and Shane Parmar achieving distinction * across all three subjects studied.

CEO Victoria Bishop and Andrew Wilson, associate principal, said: “The staff of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy would like to congratulate all students on their results and wish them all the very best for their future endeavours.”

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy’s open evenings will be held on Tuesday, October 10, at 6.30pm for Year 6 and Wednesday, November 8, at 6.30pm for sixth form.