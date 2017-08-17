A-Levels: Prince William School, Oundle

Sixth formers at Prince William School are providing inspiration for the whole school with an impressive set of A-Level results.

With the school’s 16 to 18 outcomes improving over time, students at Prince William are celebrating a strong set of results at A-Level - the best grades in recent years.

Students achieved 55 per cent A* to B grades with 80 per cent at A* to C grades.

Head of school Steve Harvey said: “We are equally proud of all our students, whatever the grade they have achieved, for all that they have contributed to Prince William School and wish them all the very best for the future.

“I would like to thank all of them for their hard work and their inspiration as role models for the school.

“Results like these can only come from the incredible hard work and dedication of both our students and our staff, as well as the huge support we know that our parents and carers provide.

“We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all concerned.”

There were some outstanding individual results achieved by Charlie Steele (grades A*, A, A), Sophie Ridden (A*A*B), Sam King (AAA), Emily Greenwood (A*AB) and Matthew Snow (AAB).

Head of sixth form Kim Homard-Roy said: “We are delighted with these results.

“There are many advantages to staying on in a familiar environment where you are well known by fellow students and staff and in a school where the results match your ambitions.”

Duncan Mills, managing director of the EMLC Academy Trust, added: “The trust wishes to congratulate everyone involved in this success, and importantly the students.

“Their hard work will enable them to achieve the next step in their career goals, including those who will now continue their education at university.”

Prince William School’s open evening for current Year 6 students takes place on September 21 and the open evening for the sixth form candidates takes place on December 7.