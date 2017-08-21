A-Levels: Oundle School

More than one in five grades (21 per cent) in sixth form examinations at Oundle School this year have been awarded A* or equivalent, while 81 per cent of all grades were in the range A* to B.

In Pre-U subjects, 10 per cent of the grades attracted the D1 grade, which identifies the highest-performing pupils at the equivalent to an A*.

94 per cent of all Pre-U examinations taken were awarded distinction or merit grades.

19 per cent of pupils scored at least two A* grades, while 19 pupils achieved three or more A* or equivalent grades: among them, James Chapman, Adithya Menon, Henry Orlebar, Callum Rough and Andrea Veronese gained four A* or equivalent grades.

Kevin Law scored an impressive five A*s and one A.

As a result, 12 students from Oundle School have so far confirmed their places at Oxford or Cambridge Universities.

Pupil performance was strong across all subjects: noted success came in English, German, Italian, Mandarin, Latin, Greek, physics and Russian where more than 30 per cent of all candidates secured A* grades or equivalent.

Head of Oundle School, Sarah Kerr-Dineen, said: “I am particularly pleased that so many of the pupils have been successful in securing their university offers, and impressed as ever by the dedication of the pupils and their teachers in achieving these results.”