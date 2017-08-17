A-Levels: Lodge Park Academy, Corby

Students at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, have been celebrating their success as they received their A-Level grades today (Thursday).

Whether they have their heart set on university, want to continue within further education or are on track to landing their dream job, Lodge Park Academy’s students have worked extremely hard throughout the year in order to set themselves up for a bright future.

Chelsea Walsh

Lodge Park Academy saw some impressive grades, particularly in maths and French with 100 per cent of students achieving an A* to C.

In addition, almost two-thirds of students achieved an A* to B in sociology, while almost half of students secured an A* to B in biology.

Alison Hayes, principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “Our students have embraced the challenge and have achieved results of which we are all incredibly proud.

“We have seen an impressive number of A grades this year and, as a result, doors are opening for our students.

“Each year we are inspired by their efforts and we applaud all of their hard work and perseverance throughout the year.

“We wish them every success for the future.”

Among the successful students celebrating was Chelsea Walsh, who secured her place at the University of Glasgow to study maths.

Chelsea, who swept the board with an A* in maths, an A in chemistry and a B in IT, said: “I am really happy with my results and am excited for the big move to Glasgow.”

Arm Stewart, who secured a distinction * in performing arts, an A in photography and a B in art, will now join the University of Northampton to study photography.

He said: “I am thrilled with my results.

“My passion has kept me motivated throughout my studies and I could not have achieved this result without the incredible help that I received from everyone at the academy.”

Other top performers were Kelsey Healy and Kaitlyn Johnson, who will both go onto their chosen universities.

Kelsey, who achieved an A in history, an A in sociology and a B in English language, will now study English at Loughborough University.

She said: “I cannot wait to start my new chapter at Loughborough University.

“Thank you to all of the amazing teachers at Lodge Park Academy for their incredible support during my time in sixth form.”

Kaitlyn, who achieved three Bs in maths, religious studies and biology, will now study paediatrics at De Montfort University.

She said: “I am really pleased with my results.

“I have worked so hard during my A-Levels and it’s so rewarding to see that it has all paid off.”

As part of the David Ross Education Trust, Lodge Park Academy is committed to delivering academic excellence.

Students also benefit from the Trust’s pioneering enrichment programme, which provides an incredible range of inspirational learning experiences in sport, arts and music.

Through an array of exciting opportunities, students are encouraged to develop their passions and discover their talents.

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “We believe in ensuring that our students receive an exceptional education, both inside and outside of the classroom, to help them broaden their horizons. “An education at one of our academies encourages students to become well-rounded, academically able young people who make a valuable contribution to their workplaces and their communities.

“Congratulations to all of our students at Lodge Park Academy who are celebrating their incredible results.

“We would like to wish them the very best for their future endeavours.”