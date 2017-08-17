A-Levels: Latimer Arts College, Kettering

Sixth form students and staff at The Latimer Arts College in Kettering have been celebrating A-Level results success today (Thursday).

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: “We are extremely proud of our students and the success they have achieved at A-Level and in their Level 3 vocational qualifications this year.

“There have been significant changes to the qualifications these students have taken, with many having studied the new, ‘tougher,’ A-Levels.

“This has brought with it additional pressure and some uncertainty along the way.

“However, in keeping with the ethos of this college, both staff and students have remained focused on achieving the best outcomes possible.

“We had an overall pass rate of 99.2 per cent, 45 per cent of our entries were A* to B or above, and our average grade for vocational qualifications was distinction*-.

“We are extremely pleased with these results, which in many cases have exceeded our expectations based on the profile of our year group.

“We have enjoyed sharing this special occasion with our students and wish each and every one of them the very best as they move on.

“I would also like to acknowledge the contributions of our staff at The Latimer Arts College and, on behalf of our students, would like to thank each of them for a great team effort.”

Victoria Duguid-Yeomans, director of sixth form, added: “I’ve been truly impressed by how committed our sixth form students and staff have been and this has been reflected in a really pleasing set of results today.”