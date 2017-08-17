A-Levels: Kimbolton School

Have your say

A Kimbolton School pupil from Thrapston achieved four A*s in their A-Level results today.

James Burdock’s straight A*s mean he will now go on to study mathematics at Churchill College, Cambridge.

Leo Grant from Tilbrook, on the Northamptonshire border, gained three A*s and will study aerospace engineering at Bath University.

Other pupils from Northamptonshire at the school also performed well.

Naomi Daniels-Holgate from Islip and Ioana Diac from Kettering both gained two A*s.

Headmaster Jonathan Belbin said: “These results show real depth of achievement, borne of excellent teaching plus the hard work and commitment from our students.

“All, regardless of their ability, have also developed a wide variety of personal skills and qualities, which will set them up for life.

“I wish them all well and, as always, look forward to hearing of their future successes.”