A-Levels: Kettering Science Academy

A number of students at Kettering Science Academy secured places at top universities after receiving their A-Level results today.

The school achieved an overall pass rate of 98 per cent with top performing student Joe Smallman achieving three A grades in French, mathematics and history and an A* in English literature.

Hannah Winstone and Adam Bridgman.

Joe will be moving on to study human social and political science at Cambridge University.

He said: “I owe a lot to Ms Watson, I started to give up on my A-Levels in Year 12 and she arranged for me to go on a residential trip to the university.

“It made me realise how much I wanted to study politics and attend the university.

“Whilst other universities offer political based courses, the content of this particular course is exactly what I wanted to study and I am so pleased I have achieved the grades I needed.

Joe Smallman.

“It still feels very surreal.”

Sam Jepps achieved three B grades in history, psychology and English language and will be going to study history and Asian studies at the University of Leeds.

He said: “I’m ecstatic with my results and achieved higher than my predictive grades.

“I have always wanted to go to university and I have loved the University of Leeds ever since I visited an open day last year.”

AS level students achieved an overall pass rate of 91 per cent with 17 per cent achieving three or more A*-B grades, an increase of 12 per cent from last year.

Interim principal Tony Segalini said: “I am very pleased for the students who received their results today.

“There have been some great individual performances amongst the students, with many of them achieving a place at the university of their choice.

“Our AS-Level results also show how the school is continuing to go from strength to strength and we are looking forward to an even better results day next year.

“I wish all the students the best of luck with their future endeavours.”