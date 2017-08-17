A-Levels: Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Students and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating today with the school achieving its best ever A-Level results as an academy.

For KBA’s Year 13 students, 66 per cent of A-Level entries were awarded A* to C, a significant increase on last year’s results.

Marcus Singh with his results

The percentage of entries achieving the top grades of A* and A also rose to 19 per cent with the overall pass rate at 99 per cent.

In addition to the overall improvements, there were some notable individual success stories including:

- Chloe Miller, who achieved As in law, history, psychology and an EPQ, has secured a place to study law at the University of Liverpool

- Marcus Singh, who achieved straight A*s in mathematics, German, physics and an EPQ as well as an A in AS further maths. Marcus has achieved his first choice place to study mathematics at the University of Leeds in September

- Barney Cho, who achieved A*s in maths and further maths and an A in physics. Barney has secured a place to study mathematics at the University of Warwick

- Karla Downs achieved A*s in psychology and biology and an A in sociology. Karla has deferred her place to study psychology at the University of East Anglia to work abroad for the International Citizens Service

- Sharoon Maqsood achieved straight As in biology, chemistry, mathematics and an EPQ, and has secured a place at the University of Leicester to study medicine

- Thomas McKenna, who achieved A*s in maths and further maths and an A in physics, has gained a place at Newcastle University to study mechanical engineering

- Ellie Allday, who achieved 2 A’s in maths and further maths and a B in physics and an EPQ, has gained a place to study mathematics at the University of Leeds

- Charlotte Marlow, who achieved an A* in biology, an A in design and a B grade in chemistry, has secured a place to study biological sciences at the University of Liverpool

Dino Di Salvo, principal of Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “We are extremely proud of all our students receiving their results today, which are our best ever at the academy.

“These outcomes are a fitting reward for the hard work, ambition and dedication which they have put into their studies.

“Many of them will now be taking up places at the universities of their choice as a result.

“Credit is also due to our excellent staff team, whose commitment and support day-to-day has helped our students to achieve their very best.

“I know that this year’s success will spur on our younger cohorts to be just as ambitious and dedicated in the future.”

Kettering Buccleuch Academy’s open evening for current Year 6 students takes place on Thursday, September 28.

The sixth form open evening takes place on Wednesday, November 8, at 6pm.

To enquire about current vacancies within the sixth form, contact Miss Kedie on 01536 515644.