A-Levels: Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough

Students at Huxlow Science College are today (Thursday) celebrating one of the best A-Level results days in the school’s history.

Today’s results show improvements across the board in the school’s A-Level and Level 3 applied qualifications with a 100 per cent pass rate.

Students have done particularly well in the science and maths subjects.

An impressive 28 per cent of all examinations taken were graded at A* or A grade with 54 per cent graded at B or above.

85 per cent of all examinations were graded C or above.

Headteacher Steve Gordon said: “This is the best set of A-Level results ever seen at Huxlow Science College and it is down to the hard work of both students and staff.

“We have offered high quality careers advice to ensure that all students have studied courses that are well tailored to their talents and aspirations.

“This has resulted in excellent results and some prestigious university destinations for our students.

“We have left no stone unturned in terms of teaching and learning and we are really proud of our students and the incredible commitment they have shown to their studies.”

There was particular success in the maths and sciences.

100 per cent of students who studied maths and/or further maths gained B or above and 71 per cent of students who studied chemistry gained a B grade or higher.

The success comes as the school prepares to launch its new sixth form centre in September.

Year 12 and 13 students will have a dedicated area to pursue their studies and ensure the sixth form continues to thrive.