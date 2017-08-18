A-Levels: East Northamptonshire College

Have your say

Students from the East Northamptonshire College (Rushden Academy, Huxlow and The Ferrers School) are once again celebrating an outstanding set of A-Level results.

Amongst the stand out achievers was Rushden Academy student Zachary Spavins Hicks, who achieved two A*s and two A grades and will take up his place to read geography at St Catherine’s College Oxford.

Zachary Tiernan from Huxlow Science College, who was also awarded two A*s and two A’s, has gained a place at University College London to study pharmacology.

Alfie Gilmour from The Ferrers School achieved three A* grades in chemistry, physics and mathematics as well as an A* in his EPQ.

He is off to Bath University to study aerospace engineering.

Elaine Brooker, director of the East Northamptonshire College, said: “The achievements of these students are stunning.

“Staff and students from across the three schools have worked so hard to achieve such outstanding results and all that hard work has paid off.

“We are massively proud of them.

“We are delighted that all those seeking university places have been successful, the overwhelming majority at their first choice destination.

“We wish them all continued success in the future.”

Amongst the other high-fliers were Nam Ta from Rushden who achieved three As and is going to study computer science at King’s College London and Luke Russell who achieved one A* and two As and is going to study medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry at Loughborough.

Ferrers student Sam Nason achieved three A grades in drama, english lit/lang and history and an A* in the EPQ.

He is going to Birmingham University to study drama and English.

Sarah Mansfield-Ford achieved two A*s in biology and general studies, and two A grades in chemistry and maths.

Millie Gorst gained an A* in German and two A grades in French and history.

Millie is going to Birmingham to read modern languages.

Chloe Porter, also from Ferrers, was delighted to achieve two A*s in law and sociology, and an A in psychology.

Huxlow students Oliver Applegarth achieved three A grades in biology, chemistry and maths and Paul Byrne gained three As and a B grade.

The East Northamptonshire College BTEC results were equally as impressive with a high percentage of students achieving the highest distinction * grade, which is equivalent to an A* at A-Level.

Molly McElligot achieved Di*Di* in BTEC performing arts, with an A* in A-Level psychology and an A in philospohy and ethics.

Caitlin Everson gained a Di*Di*Di* in sport along with Annie Allen, Joshua Atkins, Ryan McDonald and Nikkita Camps and Amy Tuttle, Angela Broderick and Francesca Graziano scored a Di*Di*Di* in health and social care.

BTEC performing arts results were also outstanding with Rushden students Ben Strong, Megan Howland and Owen Gordon all achieving Di*Di*Di*.