A-Levels: Brooke Weston Academy, Corby

Brooke Weston Academy in Corby is celebrating another successful year of A-Level results.

62 per cent of all entries were graded at A*/A/B, an increase of six per cent from last year.

16 subjects of the 27 offered at Brooke Weston Academy increased their A*/A/B outcomes for students.

The top performing students, James Walker and Ross Ward, each achieved three A* and one A grades each.

James will be moving on to study computing at the Imperial College in London while Ross will study biological and medicinal chemistry at the University of York.

A further three students achieved two A*/A grades and many others achieved exceptional individual results.

Associate principal Pete Kirkbride said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results this year and I am so proud of the Year 13 students.

“The hard work and dedication of students and the tireless support of their teachers has resulted in another fantastic set of results for Brooke Weston Academy.

“This is especially impressive given this year’s reforms to the A-Level courses, making them even more challenging.

“These results are the culmination of an amazing team effort between the students, parents and all of the staff at Brooke Weston Academy.

“We wish all of our students every success in the future.”

More than 80 per cent of students this year are going onto university with everyone else opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships.

A number of students have secured places at highly prestigious universities.

These include Kyle English (medicine, University of Southampton), Isabella Aves (English literature, Birmingham University), Nayan Kumar (mechanical engineering, University of Bath) and Nathan Parekh-Downes (account and finance, Leeds

University).

Katie Limehouse is also celebrating her achievements in securing distinction* in her Level Three vocational awards.

She will now move on to University of York to study Business and Management.