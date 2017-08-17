A-Levels: Bishop Stopford School, Kettering

Six students at Bishop Stopford have won places at Oxford and Cambridge after receiving their A-Level results today.

It was a record breaking year with provisional figures at more than 61 per cent A*-B grades, and more than 30 per cent A/A*.

Pupils receive their results.

Provisional value added measures (which track the progress made by students) also show an improvement on 2016, where the progress was already judged as “excellent”.

This maintains the tradition of high performance in a large sixth form, which this year has enabled nearly all students to take up their preferred places at universities, apprenticeships or work.

An impressive six students were successful in securing places at Cambridge and Oxford in courses such as architecture, English literature, history, computer science and economics.

Many other students were successful in securing places at their first choice university or in secured prestigious apprenticeships or employment.

Headteacher Margaret Holman said: “At a time of turbulence in the system, the stability of these results are testament to the hard work of teachers and students, so it is even more pleasing to see the improvements last year in achievement once again being built on in 2017.

“As ever, we wish all Year 13 students well as they move on from these very strong foundations.”