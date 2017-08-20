50 nuggets of wisdom every parent should pass on to their kids

Parents hand down the same 29 nuggets of wisdom to their children that their own parents did - including ‘get an education’ and ‘always try your best’.
A study of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Skipton Building Society, revealed two thirds find themselves churning out the same old clichés that have been passed down through generations.
The favourites are ‘you don’t get something for nothing’ and ‘put money aside for a rainy day’ and ‘if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all’.
Financial advice features often with phrases like; ‘never spend money you don’t have’, ‘look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves’, ‘ put money aside for a rainy day’ and ‘always have two months’ rent/mortgage saved’.
‘Always wear clean underwear’ and ‘never let your petrol tank go lower than a quarter full’ are among other tips from parents.
Seven in 10 adults admitted they often catch themselves mid-sentence and think they sound like their mother or father, while a further 36 per cent frequently think they’re turning into their own parents.
But perhaps that’s no bad thing, with a whopping 72 per cent of people admitting they do still live by the advice their parents gave them when growing up - and as such still try not to eat cheese before bedtime, always use a hand cream, and try to eat with their mouth closed.
Stacey Stothard, Skipton Building Socieyt, said:: “It’s great to see so many people admit to living by the advice given to them by their parents.
“Passing on life lessons and philosophy should never be underestimated, for many people they directly attribute this to getting into the discipline of planning and saving for their future.”
Here are the top 50 nuggets of wisdom parents around the country are passing on to their kids:
TOP 50 WORDS OF WISDOM
1. Always try your best
2. If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all
3. Get an education - no-one can take that away from you
4. Never spend money you don’t have
5. If you don’t ask, you don’t get
6. Eat with your mouth closed
7. Put money aside for a rainy day
8. Never take sweets from strangers
9. Do your best - nothing else matters
10. Keep your elbows off the table
11. Never swim on a full stomach
12. Treat people with respect
13. There’s no such word as can’t
14. You never get something for nothing
15. Don’t put shoes in the table
16. SMILE
17. Practice makes perfect
18. Look after your pennies and the pounds will look after themselves
19. Courtesy and compassion cost nothing
20. Treat others how you wish to be treated yourself
21. You only get out of life what you put into it
22. ‘I want’ never gets
23. Mind your p’s and q’s
24. Manners maketh the man
25. Always wear clean underwear
26. Don’t stare at people, it’s rude
27. Watching too much TV will make your eyes go square
28. Be true to yourself
29. Always hold the door open
30. Never leave the house with wet hair
31. Never drink on an empty stomach
32. Never go to bed on an argument
33. Look up things you don’t know the answer to
34. Never go under a ladder
35. Never give up
36. Receive compliments gracefully
37. Don’t wear your coat indoors
38. Mum knows best
39. The grass is never greener
40. Always eat your breakfast
41. Life’s too short to be unhappy
42. Always have 2 month’s rent/mortgage saved
43. Don’t eat cheese before bedtime
44. Give compliments easily
45. Use a hand cream
46. Don’t eat in the street
47. Never offer a stranger a lift
48. Don’t smoke in the street
49. Never let your petrol tank go lower than a quarter full
50. Men are very different creatures to women
