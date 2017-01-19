4.50pm UPDATE: Fault fixed but incident ongoing after Oundle residents left without gas

Engineers have fixed the equipment which left people in Oundle without gas today (Thursday).

But while the fault has been identified and fixed, National Grid has said the incident is expected to continue into the weekend.

A spokesman for the firm said: “National Grid is able to confirm the recent loss of gas in Oundle is due to a fault on a piece of equipment which regulates the gas pressures to the town.

“Engineers have now fixed the equipment.

“Our engineers are continuing to visit all properties this evening to ensure the meters have been safely turned off.

“Once this has been completed, we can then start to restore gas supplies to Oundle.

“This will mean visiting each property over the next few days to carry out safety checks and turn their gas supply back on.

“We do expect this incident to continue into the weekend.”

More than 80 staff from across the country – East Anglia, the East and West Midlands, London and the North West - have been in Oundle to assist with the incident.

The spokesman added: “We have identified the most vulnerable customers in the area and we are contacting them directly.

“If there are other vulnerable customers who need assistance throughout this incident please contact us on 0845 8351111 or ask someone to notify us at the customer centre we have set up at Glapthorn Room on the first floor (a lift is available) at The The Hub, Fletton House, Fletton Way, Glapthorn Road, Oundle.”

Some advice has been issued by National Grid following today’s problem.

Anyone who is using electricity to heat their homes instead of gas is advised to use it wisely.

All engineers carry ID badges so residents are urged to check the ID before allowing anyone into their home.

And if you smell gas to call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111999.

For further details go to https://www.facebook.com/Oundle-gas-incident-updates-1851026971848828/ on Facebook.