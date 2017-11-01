£200,000 awarded for repairs at Raunds church

A church in Raunds has secured more than £200,000 to undertake repair work with the help of East Northants Council (ENC).

St Peter’s Church has been awarded a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) of £181,800, £20,000 from the National Churches Trust, £7,000 from the Wolfson Foundation and £10,000 from Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust.

Inside St Peter's Church in Raunds

The money will be used to stabilise and preserve the building, saving the treasures housed within it, and provide a foundation for future work, opening up the church to much wider use within the community.

The church is already a popular community venue and enjoyed by people of different ages, including schools and uniformed and toddler groups.

Without these funds the church’s valuable and unique heritage is at risk as the building is suffering from severe subsidence.

The works to be done include underpinning, drainage and gutter repairs, repairing masonry features, and restoring and replacing the stained glass and plain windows.

East Northants Council’s external funding manager, Su Davies, helped with the grant submissions and is very pleased with the result.

She said: “This is one of the biggest community projects I’ve been involved in during my time at ENC.

“I was delighted to hear that, with a little bit of extra help, all of the church’s bids for funding were successful.

“It’s wonderful that we’ve been able to preserve such an important part of our heritage for future generations to enjoy.”

The church group worked extremely hard fundraising, reaching an impressive £120,000 themselves, bringing the total raised to nearly £340,000.

The total cost of the project is approximately £415,000.

Maureen Windust, churchwarden and project leader, added: “All of us at St Peter’s Church are delighted that we are now able to commence these vital repairs to the church building.

“This project has taken many years to come to fruition, but will lead the way to ensuring that the building is preserved for future generations and will be fit for the use of a much wider community.

“Without the major award from the Heritage Lottery Fund, these repairs would not have been possible.

“I would strongly recommend anyone who is embarking on a fundraising project to contact Su Davies at ENC.

“Her help, skills and knowledge have been invaluable to our project.”

Anyone who belongs to a community group and would like some advice about funding opportunities can contact Su on 01832 742191 or at sdavies@east-northamptonshire.gov.uk.