100th anniversary of Passchendaele honoured in Rushden

Members of the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion and people of Rushden gathered at the town’s War Memorial at 11am on Monday (July 31) to mark 100 years since the start of the Third Battle of Ypres.

The offensive, also known as Passchendaele, ended on November 10, 1917, and resulted in more than half a million casualties over a gain of just five miles of the Ypres Salient.

A small service was held to remember those on both sides who lost their lives at the Battle of Passchendaele and reflect upon the impact of World War One.

With the RBL branch bugler performing in Ypres, the responsibility of playing the Last Post and Reveille in front of a good turnout fell on Rushden Town Band cornet player Will Mantle, who is only 16-years-old and performed ‘absolutely pitch perfect.’

