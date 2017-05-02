10 people fined hundreds of pounds for anti-social behaviour in Kettering

Magistrates have convicted 10 people who breached Kettering’s Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and refused to pay the £100 penalty.

The order came into place last summer and banned a number of anti-social activities in areas of the town centre.

From left to right, top to bottom: Jurys, Rush, Emerton, Martin, Hughes and Murray.

Nine of the individuals convicted were given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevents them from drinking alcohol in a public place anywhere within the borough of Kettering.

Some were also ordered not to beg or solicit money.

Those convicted were:

lan Humphries – convicted in absence. Fined £140, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Joseph Martin – convicted in absence. Fined £140, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Thomas Murray – convicted in absence. Fined £420, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Joanne Rush – convicted in absence. Fined £280, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Alex Harrald – pleaded guilty. Fined £330, to pay costs of £371 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Filip Jurys – pleaded guilty and CBO unopposed. Fined £80, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Jody Emerton – convicted in absence. Fined £280, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Paul Hughes – convicted in absence. Fined £280, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

David Grimshaw – pleaded guilty. Fined £140, to pay costs of £646 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Daniel Kosmala – pleaded guilty. Fined £100, to pay costs of £250 and a victim Surcharge of £30.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “The PSPO gives powers of enforcement to allow us to tackle issues that are particularly relevant to Kettering town centre.

“The CBOs issued will help prevent this behaviour with the threat of a prison sentence for reoffenders.

“The council, together with Northamptonshire Police, is seeking to improve the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to the town.”

Sgt Scott Little, from the Safer Community Team, said: “The police and the council have worked closely since the PSPO was introduced in Kettering and have conducted a number of joint patrols.

“The CBOs being issued for breach of the PSPO give the police and council further powers to deal with problems around street drinking and begging in the town.”

The barrister who presented the case, Haresh Sood of Counsel of Derwent Chambers, said: “This is a very significant decision which many local authorities will welcome.

“I am very pleased that this decision not only criminalises the behaviour, but also deals with the social issues that arise from the after-effects of such behaviour.

“We do not want to see problems on our streets which affect the general public, especially the elderly, vulnerable and children.

“This is a clear message to those causing such problems that their behaviour will be dealt with through the courts.”

It is thought that this is the most CBOs issued at once on the back of convictions of this nature across the UK.