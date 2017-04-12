£1 million investment in new water pipes for Ringstead

Work to replace more than 3.5 kilometres of mains water pipeline in Ringstead will begin next week.

Anglian Water is investing more than £1 million in the scheme to reduce burst pipes, low pressure and interruptions to supply for customers in the area.

Work will begin on Tuesday (April 18) and is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Regan Harris from Anglian Water said: “This scheme is only part of the £462 million we’ll be investing across Northamptonshire between 2015 and 2020 to improve our network and provide the best service possible for our customers.”

Church Street in Ringstead will need to be closed while the work is carried out and a temporary diversion will be in place between Carlow Road and Back Lane.

Traffic lights will be used to keep the traffic flowing.

Regan added: “We understand this kind of work can cause disruption and we’re sorry for that, we hope local people will see the value and long-term benefits the work will bring.

“Our aim is to have things back to normal as quickly as possible, but we would like to thank local residents for their patience while the work is under way.

“When we connect homes to the new main, some customers may experience slight drops in water pressure.

“This should only last a few hours and we will let customers know before it happens.

“When the water returns to customers’ taps it may look white or cloudy.

“This is quite normal and is caused by millions of tiny air bubbles in the pipes.

“Running the tap for a couple of minutes will clear it.

“This water can still be used for watering plants.”

Updates about the scheme can be found by going to www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea.