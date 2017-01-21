Nintendo Switch games revealed as launch looms large

Nintendo’s brand new console the Switch is out in just over a month’s time and a host of games have been confirmed for the intriguing machine.

For those who haven’t already seen, the Switch is a “hybrid” console, allowing different modes of play with the main unit shaped like a tablet computer which can be used portably as-is, or connected to a television display through a detachable docking station. In addition it can also be used in a tabletop form with its kickstand and is marketed primarily as a home console rather than a portable.