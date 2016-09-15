New life breathed into landmark Kettering pub ahead of grand reopening

A new name, a new landlady and a new £700,000 look are in store for drinkers visiting a landmark Kettering pub that reopens to the public today.

Geordie landlady Lynette Tucker hopes to make The Stitching Pony the busiest bar in town.

She has been specially headhunted by Amber Taverns to run the pub - which was formerly the shut-down Watercress Harry’s.

She said: “We’re just putting all the finishing touches in place and the staff are cleaning for tonight (Thursday) when we are having a private launch for family and friends.

“We’ll be open to the public from 10am tomorrow (Friday).”

There has been some controversy from locals over the new name for the bar. But Lynette says it was chosen with heritage in mind. The Stitching Pony is the name for a piece of equipment used during the shoemaking process for which Kettering is famous.

Lynette said: “It’s a historical name and there’s lots of memorabilia on our walls to reflect the history of the town.

“With a major refurb you’ve got to have a new name and a fresh start and I’m sure once people come in and see what we’ve done they’ll love it.

“I’m determined to make this the busiest pub in Kettering.

“We’ve got a fabulous beer garden which has also had a major overhaul and it looks amazing.”

The bar, at Market Street in Kettering will be targeted at adults. It will open from 10am today(Friday).